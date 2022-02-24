Dr Yasmin Rashid terms health card revolutionary step

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said medical facilities through health cards were revolutionary steps of the Punjab government.

Addressing a press conference at Nishtar Medical University, the minister said health card would provide modern healthcare facilities to the common man in an accessible way.The minister said CNICs of all citizens of Multan division had been given the status of health cards which would provide an amount of up to Rs 1 million for treatment. The minister said after the inclusion of Multan division, 81 per cent of the families of Punjab had been provided free medical treatment with health cards. She said so far more than 763,000 people had benefited from this facility while in a survey more than 98 per cent people have expressed satisfaction over this system and procedure. The minister said 700 government and private hospitals had been allotted to provide the best and modern medical facilities to the people. She said people’s money was being spent on the health and prosperity of the people for the first time in the history of the country.

To a query, she said four new hospitals would be activated by September and 7 new hospitals would be established next year.She said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would not return home as he was enjoying cold weather in London and he knew that he would have to go to jail on his return. The minister said the syndicate of Nishtar Medical University had approved the launch of short courses and diplomas in the university while Nishtar Alumni has announced to provide funds for 31 operating theaters.

She said a master plan is also being prepared for the improvement of Nishtar Hospital and University. The Nishtar Medical University vice chancellor Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Chandio and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the Pakistan Medical Association delegation at Nishtar Medical University, she has said a committee had been set up to address the issues in Central Induction Policy. She said orders had been issued to address the shortfall while the bill for the security of healthcare workers working on the front line will be passed by the Cabinet soon.