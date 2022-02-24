‘Sports help tear down stereotypes’

Islamabad : Cricket and other sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. We hope to provide opportunities for more girls in sport and support gender equality.

This was stated by Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen as the Australian High Commission and Jalaluddin Cricket Academy (JCA) organised the Girls’ Cricket Cup on Wednesday.

The girls attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition.

"The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016. We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad and have expanded to tournaments in Lahore and Karachi. Our countries share a passion for cricket, so we’re very pleased to support this event. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality,” she said.

Frederiksen said the high commission was pleased to have the participation of first-class PCB coaches who helped to build confidence, foster team spirit and encourage the girls.

Leading coach Jalal Uddin, a former national player and now JCA Chairman, congratulated the Australian High Commission on the initiative.

“I believe any sports development starts from the grassroots level. The Girls’ Cricket Cup is a great initiative from the Australian High Commission, that will boost girls’ participation at the grassroots level and provide opportunities for the identification of talent for Pakistan women’s cricket,” he said.