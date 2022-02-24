 
Thursday February 24, 2022
Lahore

Air Vice Marshal meets IG

February 24, 2022

LAHORE:Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore, met IG Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Matters of professional and mutual interests were discussed in the meeting. Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam acknowledged the sacrifices of Punjab police martyrs. Commemorative shields were exchanged between the IG and the air vice marshal.

