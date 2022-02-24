Two shot dead

Two people were killed in firing incidents in the city on Wednesday. A labourer, Khan Zaib, 60, was shot dead near Badar Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of the Mominabad police station.
The man was shot thrice and died on the spot. SHO Imran Mehmood said it was apparently a target killing over a personal enmity. A 45-year-old man, Shahidullah, son of Hashim Khan, was wounded in a firing incident in Sultanabad within the limits of the Manghopir police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died. Police said two suspects were behind the incident and the man was apparently killed occurred over a personal enmity.
