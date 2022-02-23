Terrorist held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was arrested during an operation near Karkhano Market, Hayatabad on Tuesday. It was learnt that the Counter-Terrorism Department and the security forces conducted an operation at a bus terminal near Karkhano Market and arrested alleged terrorist identified as Jan Wali. The arrested terrorist was wanted to security forces and police for involvement in terrorist attacks in Peshawar, including the attack on Army Public School. He has been shifted to an unknown place for an interrogation.
MIRANSHAH: Five people sustained injuries in a blast in the Edak area in Mir Ali Tehsil in North Waziristan on...
PESHAWAR: The tree plantation campaign was launched in Ghulam Khan Tehsil in North Waziristan.Deputy Commissioner...
PESHAWAR: There is no breakthrough in the probe into the murder of a Christian priest on Ring Road near Gulbahar a few...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday announced candidate for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil slot as the Pakistan...
CHITRAL: The flash floods of 2015 flood had washed away the water supply scheme and 1.5 km link road of the remote...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Minerals Development Company and a draft law has...
