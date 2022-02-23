PSL’s top performers clash today in qualifier

LAHORE: Defending champions Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier on Wednesday (today) and Peshawar Zalmi go toe to toe against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 on Thursday (tomorrow).

The winner of Wednesday fixture will progress to Sunday’s final, while the losing side will have another opportunity to qualify for the title match when they meet Thursday’s winner on Friday.

Overall, Sultans appears to be the side that has all its bases covered. In this edition, they have posted totals of 245-3 (v Quetta Gladiators), 222-3 (v Peshawar Zalmi), 217-5 (v Islamabad United) and 209-5 (v Lahore Qalandars). And this is reflected in the batting table on which Mohammad Rizwan is sitting second with 479 runs and his fellow opener Shan Masood is third on 457 runs.

Sultans’ wrist-spinner Imran Tahir is second most successful bowler with 16 wickets, while left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah has 15 wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani has bagged 13 wickets. The three have contributed to keep the opposition to low scores.

Despite their title-drought, Lahore Qalandars remain the fans’ favourite. And this edition, they have displayed that they have the potential, talent and skill to end the disappointment.

Fakhar Zaman with 521 runs is their most successful batter while Kamran Ghulam has scored 234 runs, Mohammad Hafeez 226 runs, Harry Brook 208 runs and Abdullah Shafique 180 runs.