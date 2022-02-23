Governor, CM distribute Ehsaas Kafalat Cards

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday distributed Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among 101,661 deserving families of Kohat, Bajaur and Haripur districts here at the Governor’s House.
The governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was extending support to deserving families under the Ehsaas Kafalat Card initiative and 308,008 families in 13 districts of the province had been given the card so far.
Shah Farman said the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the economies across the globe due to which the poverty had increased, adding the PTI government was making efforts to protect the poor segments of society from the adverse effects of covid, including inflation.
