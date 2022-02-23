Ravi City may be included in CPEC, US envoy told

LAHORE:US Counselor for Commercial Affairs John Coronado has called on Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin here Tuesday. During the meeting, RUDA CEO said that Ravi City would not be built on loans but on investment as the project can be included in CPEC. “Foreign investment in the industrial area will provide employment to millions of people,” he added. He said, “We want to invest in the development of industrial and residential projects in Ravi city.”
While giving the briefing the CEO said, “Our industrial zone will consist of 3,000 acres in which Saudi investors have signed a $600 million contract to complete the projects.” He maintained that discussions were under way with various countries, including UK, UAE and Chinese investors for setting up more industrial units. “We will also decide to include this project in the CPEC during Pak-China conference at the year end,” he added. He said there were vast investment opportunities in Ravi City for energy and wastewater treatment plant projects. He said, “If American companies take interest, we will provide them with better environment and business facilities,” US diplomat said that Ravi City is a commendable project, which is very attractive for investors.
