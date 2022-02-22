JI leader says time to get rid of rulers

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to honour pledges made with the people during electioneering.
“The PTI and Pakistan cannot go together and the time has come to get rid of this selected government,” he told a press conference here. JI lawmaker Abdul Akbar Chitrali, district chief Maulana Akhunzada Rahmatullah and others were also present on the occasion. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan while coming down hard on the PTI rulers, said the government had rendered millions of people jobless. He said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.
