Tuesday February 22, 2022
SL drop Avishka, Nuwan, Ramesh for T20 series against India

By AFP
February 22, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday dropped three players injured in their 4-1 T20 series defeat to Australia for the forthcoming visit to India. Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Tushara and Ramesh Mendis were all cut from the squad for the three-match tour of India, which starts on Thursday in Lucknow, the cricket board said.

