Fruit seller manhandled

SWABI: A poor vendor on Sunday accused the police of preventing him from selling fruit near the Gohati bridge in the name of security protocol as the place was being visited by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

The police said the speaker was visiting the collapsed Gohati bridge on Swabi-Mardan road therefore, the cops were escorting him. The cops had asked the vendors to go away as they were providing security cover to Asad Qaisar.

The speaker was also scheduled to visit the residence of a leader of the ruling party in Gohati.

However, the fruit sellers at Gohati complained that they were not allowed to sell fruit.

They said that they were poor and were earning a livelihood for their families. Some of the vendors were seen arguing with the cops, who were asking them to leave the place. The video of this incident also went viral on social media. In the video, the road could be seen littered with fruit.