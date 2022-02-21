Gangster held in Loi Bher

Islamabad: A notorious gangster involved in numerous cases of robberies was arrested during an exchange of fire with police in Loi Bher area of the federal capital, informed the police spokesman on Sunday.

However, three other accomplices of the gang managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the darkness.

According to the details, the detained criminal has been identified as Irshad alias Uzme, who is a recorded criminal in theft and possession of illegal arms and ammunition. four cases are already registered against him in Shahzad Town Police Station. Police also seized weapons with ammunition from him.

A team of officials of Police Station (PS) Loi Bher erected a special check post near Jinnah Garden to curb the crime (dacoities) on the night between Saturday and Sunday when the cops spotted two suspicious bikes with four persons on board.

The cops signalled the bikes to stop for checking but the bikers opened indiscriminate fire on the police party and fled away.

Police team managed to stop the robbers after putting hectic efforts but the robbers again opened firing on the cops, he said adding that police also retaliated and held an accomplice in injured condition.

The other three robbers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.