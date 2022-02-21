London flooding poses ‘significant risk’

UNITED KINGDOM: There is now a significant risk of people drowning in London as the threat of major flash floods increases in the city because of climate change.

According to a report by a London Councils taskforce published this month, the danger is particularly severe because there is no overall plan or authority to tackle the increasing threat of flooding in the city.

In its analysis of the citywide disruption that struck last July, when torrential rain swept across London on several occasions, the group says that more than a month’s average rain fell on the city in an hour on several different days. For example 48.5mm of rain fell on Shepherd’s Bush in an hour on 12 July while its average rainfall for that month is 46.8mm. Across London, tube stations were flooded, hospitals closed, and more than 1,000 homes inundated.