Unplanned ouster

The opposition parties are planning to remove the government from power on the pretext of high inflation, but they do not seem to have any coherent plans to reduce inflation.

It is true that this government is no better than the previous ones, but removing it at this time will be disastrous for the country. The opposition should wait for the general elections, which are not far now. In the meanwhile, it should contribute to maintaining law and order, so that the government may focus on controlling inflation.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi