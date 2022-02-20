 
James Faulkner banned for life from PSL

By Our Correspondent  
February 20, 2022
LAHORE: Australian cricketer James Faulkner was on Saturday banned for life from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his withdrawal from the tournament.

