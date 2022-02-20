James Faulkner banned for life from PSL

BEIJING: UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet can visit Xinjiang, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on...
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The costly imported fuel is pushing the government to pass on its full impact to the power...
ISLAMABAD: The opposition is confident to have gained the support of the Jehangir Tareen group, with its six ruling...
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that everyone in the army — from...
The federal cabinet approved the amendment in the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act through an ordinance, which will...
ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to Moscow next week, Pakistan says that it hopes and also has strong...
Comments