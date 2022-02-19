Bomb defused

JAMRUD: A bomb disposal squad defused a bomb in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Friday.
Residents of the Ghundi area informed the authorities that a suspicious pressure cooker pot was lying in a dry canal. The squad personnel rushed to the spot and when they came to know it was a bomb, they took it to a deserted area in Shakas and defused it with a blast, which was heard far and wide.
The personnel said the bomb weighed more than 10kg and could have caused both human and material losses if it had exploded.
