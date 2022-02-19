Former French soldier gets life for murder of 8-year-old girl

GRENOBLE, France: A former French soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for abducting and murdering an eight-year-old girl in a case that horrified the country.

Nordahl Lelandais, 39, had confessed to killing Maelys De Araujo who disappeared in August 2017 from a wedding near the Alpine town of Chambery, eastern France. Police searched for months for the girl before arresting Lelandais, who was also a guest at the wedding.

After initially denying the claims, Lelandais finally led them to her remains in February 2018 after traces of her blood were found in his car. He has since insisted Maelys’s death was accidental.

His trial for the killing came only months after he had been jailed for another murder, that of a fellow soldier he beat to death. The prosecutor in the Maelys case, Jacques Dallest, said Lelandais was "a complete danger to society" as he called for the maximum sentence against him.

The judge said Lelandais would have to serve at least 22 years before becoming eligible for release under French sentencing rules. Shortly before the court heard final statements, Lelandais told Maelys’s family that he was sorry.

"I know that the families will never accept my apologies but I feel I must offer them with the greatest sincerity," he said. Lelandais showed little reaction as the verdict was read.