Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts; however, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 9.2°C and maximum was 22.5°C.