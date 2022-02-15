Wasa to install 700,000 smart water meters in Lahore

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will be the first clean drinking water providing utility in the country by installing 700,000 smart water meters in the provincial metropolis. This was revealed by Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer in a meeting held here on Monday. DMD Engineering briefed MD Wasa on Smart Water Metering Project.

MD Wasa said that the meeting was held to review the progress of Smart Water Metering Project. He said the water metering project will save water and bring investment in Pakistan. It will also reduce non-revenue water, save electricity and create employment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.

MD Wasa revealed that more than 700,000 meters will be installed within two years and the meter fee will be collected from the customers in 10 years. The meeting was attended by DMD Engineering M Manan, Director Admin M Irfan, Director Zeeshan Bilal, Director Sohail Qadir, Director Sufyan Habib and others.

Meanwhile, MD Wasa M Tanveer visited Kashmir Road underground water tank. On this occasion DMD Engineering Rana Manan, Director Construction Sohail Cheema gave a briefing to MD Wasa.

Four walls of Kashmir Road underground water tank have been completed, MD Wasa said adding in this monsoon, rainwater can be stored in this water tank. With this project, rainwater will not stand on the sides of Kashmir Road, he maintained.

MD Wasa M Tanveer also paid a surprise visit to Wasa Training Centre and Quality Control Office. Director Training, Deputy Director Training, Deputy Director Quality Control and SDO Quality Control also absent from office.

Following the situation, the MD Wasa expressed serious displeasure and directed Wasa administration to issue show cause notices to the absent officers. MD Wasa further paid a surprise visit to Sham Nagar Road Wasa office. He said that all employees should ensure office timing. He also visited various offices and passed instructions for immediate redressal of public grievances.

He said special attention will be given to wastewater and manhole cover complaints. Operation Wing officers will hear public complaints every day from 10 am to 11 pm, he instructed and said serving people should be the first priority of the officers and departmental action will be taken against negligent officers and employees of the agency.