Pak Navy Ship ASLAT visits Muscat Port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT visited Port Muscat, Oman, during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the North Arabian Sea.

Upon arrival at Muscat, the ship was received by the Director Maritime Security Center and officials from the Royal Navy of Oman. During the visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on Director Maritime Security Center and DG Operations & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and the enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT conveyed the good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Oman and the Royal Oman Navy.

During the port visit, tabletop discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Pakistan Navy Ship's crew was afforded an opportunity to visit various facilities and installations at Muscat port.