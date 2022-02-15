Celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (a.s) on the 13th day of Rajab, the Islamic month, for centuries have taken Muslims to visit the holy Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is a tradition meant to pay respects to the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) who commands a unique place in the history of Islam. In Pakistan, the celebrations to mark the occasion will take place today (Tuesday, February 15).

Popularly known as the bravest of the brave and the wisest of the wise, Hazrat Ali (a.s), the son of Hazrat Abu Talib (a.s) is widely remembered for his well documented qualities frequently displayed from the battlefield to the pulpit. So close was his bond with Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) that the Prophet (pbuh) was awarded the title ‘Madinatul ilm’ (city of knowledge) while Hazrat Ali (a.s) was awarded the title ‘Babul Madinatul ilm’ (gateway to the city of knowledge).

According to many historical accounts, it was in the year 599 AD that Bibi Fatima binte Asad, the mother of Hazrat Ali (a.s) during a ‘tawaf’ (circular walk around the Kaaba) walked inside the Kaaba and gave birth to the youngest of her sons.

And so began a widely-documented journey of a figure central to the mission of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) during the formative years of Islam. In a widely read all-encompassing account of the many qualities of Hazrat Ali, the respected Islamic scholar Yousuf Lalljee in his well acclaimed book, ‘Ali The Magnificent’ wrote: “He [Hazrat Ali a.s] was the warrior-saint of Islam who spent his entire life fighting the holy wars and who in spite of his multifarious activities lit the torch of knowledge which gave unprecedented impetus to learning – a marvel of the times in which he lived”.

In a unique claim successfully defended by Hazrat Ali (a.s) throughout his life, he announced publicly ‘Salooni, Salooni, Kabla Ant’afkadoonee’ [ask me, ask me before I am not amongst you]. Many of the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s) continue to be spread through ‘Nahjul Balagha’ – a book documenting some of his most famous letters and sermons, delivered with exceptional eloquence.

One such widely remembered account remains the letter written by Hazrat Ali (a.s) to Malik Al-Ashtar, outlining key principles of statecraft and governance following the latter’s appointment as governor of Egypt, then a province of the Islamic empire. The impact of this document has been so profound to this day that the late Kofi Annan, former secretary general of the United Nations in a well documented statement quoted its contents as an ideal framework for running a fair and just government.

“Let the dearest of your treasuries be the treasury of righteous action… infuse your heart with mercy, love and kindness for your subjects. Be not in the face of them, a voracious animal, counting them as easy prey, for they are of two kinds: either they are your brothers in religion or your equals in creation”, wrote Hazrat Ali (a.s).

Annan went on to write; “The Caliph Ali Bin Abi Talib is considered the fairest governor who appeared during human history (after the Prophet Muhammad [pbuh]). So we advise Arab countries to take Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib as an example in establishing a regime based on justice and democracy and encouraging knowledge”.

During his journey with the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Hazrat Ali is widely remembered for his exceptional bravery and wisdom. One frequently remembered event remains his choice of occupying the Prophet’s bed in Makkah to lure advancing non-Muslims, giving space to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to safely travel to Medina and subsequently lay the foundation of the world’s first Islamic state.

In another, after being personally chosen by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to lead the Muslim army in an attack on the well-defended ‘Khaybar’ fort belonging to non-Muslims just outside Madina, Hazrat Ali (a.s) secured a decisive victory. To this day, many of his memorable titles include ‘Fateh e Khaybar’ or the conqueror of Khaybar.

Given the rich life led by Hazrat Ali (a.s) in the service of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) during the early but critical years of Islam, he has indeed left a deep influence on a number of scholars, Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

As Muslims in today’s world confront a range of challenges from political and economic to the right of self-determination, the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s) offer clear and rich guidance. His advice on matters of statecraft presents the ideal model for running regimes which are ultimately accountable only to the people.

The writer is an Islamabad-basedjournalist who writes on political and economic affairs. He can be reached at: farhanbokhari@gmail.com