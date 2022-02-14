KP govt working on dams to boost agriculture: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that construction of small dams can promote agriculture by storing water while cultivating maximum area can play a key role in bringing a green revolution.

Presiding over a meeting about remodeling of Warsak Canal and Pehor High Level Canal extension projects, he said the construction of small dams was a priority of the PTI government.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ayaz Khan, Project Director Remodeling of Warsak Canal Syed Rehman, Project Director Peshawar High Level Canal Expansion and other officials concerned.

He said the construction projects of small dams had been completed across the province while some are under construction and steps are being taken to start more such projects.

Thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera can be irrigated with the remodeling of Warsak Canal system, while the completion of the project will add up to 750 cusecs water.

In the meeting, the minister was apprised of the cost, utility, progress and problems faced in the projects and was informed that the Pehor High Level Canal Expansion Project would be completed by December 2023, which would benefit the people of Swabi and Nowshera districts.

Arshad Ayub expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and said that no compromise should be made on construction standards.