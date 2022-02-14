Moot on hydropower development begins today

LAHORE : An international symposium on Pakistan’s hydropower development is being held to share global perspective over benefits of massive improvement in water infrastructure during next 8-10 years.

Wapda is presently constructing several mega projects which will help enhance hydropower generation from 9,500 MW to 20,800 MW as part of decades of dams campaign. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited as chief guest at the global conference of dams scheduled to be held Monday (today) where experts from Australia, Switzerland, USA, Turkey and China will participate. The symposium would be held in the PM Office auditorium and addressed by the President International Commission on Large Dams, besides the federal minister on water resources and Wapda chairman.

The objective of the symposium is to underline importance of technical and financial strategies with regard to the construction of dams and the large hydropower projects. The participants would discuss the issues and solutions related to the construction of hydropower projects and dams.

The event would also help in enhancing the capacity building of engineers and manpower of Pakistan.

As part of decades of dams drive, ten new dams would add 4,543 MW by 2026 and yet another 6,853MW of hydel energy to the national grid by 2028-29, which would significantly contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of the underdeveloped areas.