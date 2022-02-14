Body with torture marks found

The body of a man with torture marks was found in Manghopir on Sunday near a water pumping station within the limits of the Manghopir police station.

It was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be identified.

Police said the body was wrapped in a plastic bag and its hands and feet were bound with a rope and chain. The body also bore torture marks. It was later transported to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are under way.