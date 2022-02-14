Body with torture marks found

The body of a man with torture marks was found in Manghopir on Sunday near a water pumping station within the limits of the Manghopir police station.
It was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be identified.
Police said the body was wrapped in a plastic bag and its hands and feet were bound with a rope and chain. The body also bore torture marks. It was later transported to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are under way.
A foreign female student and other man were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in the city on...
Two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 994 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours...
Police on Sunday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in robbing citizens in the guise of online buyers.The...
The 29-day successful sit-in of the Jamaat-e-Islami resulted in the restoration of rights of the local government...
Hundreds of thousands of Biharis have been facing severe difficulties in Pakistan because they are not being issued...
Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has imposed a ban on organised animal fights across the province and...
Comments