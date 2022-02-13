44pc Pakistanis feel Covid-19 has worsened financial plight

KARACHI: As many as 44 percent of respondents complained of worsening financial conditions due to Covid-19 with middle and low-income class considering themselves most distressed and 47pc respondents from Punjab and KPK agreed to increased suffering during the viral pandemic.

IPSOS undertook the opinion poll from 1,064 adults from Jan 27-Feb 2. As much as 44 pc Pakistanis complained their financial plight has worsened during the pandemic, while 21pc felt there was an improvement. Among those feeling worsening conditions included 50pc from the lower-income group, while 21pc, from the same group, felt things improved for them. From the middle class, 48pc felt financial conditions deteriorated while 17pc reported improvement.

In the case of the higher income group, 40pc felt worse, while 19 pc felt an overall improvement in conditions during this period.In terms of provinces, a large component of 47pc respondents from Punjab and KPK blamed Covid-19 for worsening their financial plight, followed by 43pc from Balochistan and 36pc from Sindh sharing the viewpoint. Similarly, a large population of rural areas, 55pc, complained of tougher financial conditions than 41pc respondents from the urban areas.