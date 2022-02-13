Robotics camp kicks off at NUST

Islamabad : LearnOBots kicked off the 9th cohort of its Robotics and Steam Weekend Camp in collaboration with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Saturday inside the institute’s premises.

The first session of the 6-month camp aimed at children aged between 8-14 has concluded.

This course offers a wide range of activities including but not limited to robotics, coding, game development, computer programming, 3D modelling and printing, creative digital art, and home inventions.

Head of Operations LearnOBots Mohsin M Khan told this agency, “This programme has been designed to foster 21st century skills in the learners which are the demand of the current times and the future.

Each batch of the camp consists of only 24 pupils in CoVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliant environment.

However, this time around, the ed-tech venture received 35 applications, of which only 24 were selected while the remaining 11 candidates will be adjusted in the next unit.

The specially designed camp for STEAM is offered every 2 weeks, where two teachers dedicated for each thematic area impart knowledge to the students, every weekend for 2 hours.

“The vision of our organisation, from day one, has been to revamp Pakistan’s education system and provide STEAM-related quality learning to our younger generations so that they can compete with the rest of the world,” Mohsin added further.

The programme that requires no prior experience or skills has been popular with parents and disciples alike.

“It is recommended and highly informative and interactive sessions. Very nice and cooperative administration,” shared Nazia Kashif, mother of Muhammad Abdullah Kashif.

To date, the robotics firm has trained over 20,000 students, has partnered with more than 90 schools nationwide, and has conducted online classes internationally in 11 countries. It is currently in talks with schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkey for arranging similar workshops in their educational institutes.

The group aims to introduce more producers of innovative technology instead of consumers, who are able to decide their own path and make a name for themselves and their homeland.