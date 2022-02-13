Learning from Angola

This refers to the news report ‘Angola claims $11bn recovered from graft cases’ (February 11). This news should put Pakistan’s investigating agency, NAB, to shame. Angola, a poor country in Africa, has been successful in recovering looted wealth stashed abroad. On the other hand, NAB has not been able to recover any of the stolen assets parked in foreign countries by our corrupt leadership. In fact, it is a failure of all the institutions of this country and they must all be held responsible.
Such failure only serves to reinforce the belief that no law exists in this country and that there is no concept of accountability of the rich, both of which have contributed to the nation’s decline.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
