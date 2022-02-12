Foreigner rapes colleague

Islamabad : A foreigner living in Sector F/8-2, Islamabad, raped another foreign girl Thursday night.

The Kohsar Police have arrested the accused after getting a preliminary medical examination report.

The Kohsar Police have recovered unlicensed arms and ammunition during a raid at his house including Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and hundreds of rounds.

The police have registered two separate cases (first information reports) in rape and keeping illegal weapons and started further investigation.

The victim (Afghan national) lodged a complaint with the Kohsar Police Station, saying that the accused (Chinese) was engaged in import and export business and running an office in Islamabad. She said that she was working with him for the last two years.

The victim told the police that she went to the accused's office to get her salary but he took her to a five-star hotel for dinner. After getting free from the dinner, he told her that he has no money in his pocket but he could pay her from his home. However, he took her to his house and raped her forcibly.

She told the police that the accused wanted her to marry him and despite his repeated insistence she always refused to accept his proposal. The police have initiated an investigation after informing the embassy of the accused country about his wrongdoings and illegal occupation of arms and ammunition.