Tehsil mayor slots: Major parties yet to finalise names in Hazara

MANSEHRA: The major political parties have yet to finalise names of their candidates for the tehsil mayors’ offices as many activists received the nomination papers for the same slots from the returning officers on Friday.
The aspirants from Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan received the nomination papers for the offices of tehsil mayors, village and neighbourhood councils on the second day.
Only the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Pakistan People’s Party have finalised their aspirants for the offices of tehsil mayors in Mansehra and rest of the Hazara division.
However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl are yet to announce the names of their aspirants in Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts.
PMLN local leaders including Zafar Mahmood, Sheikh Shafi, Mian Abrar and Umar Farooq, ruling PTI’s Ajmal Khan Swati and Shakeela Rabbani, JUI-F’s leader Mufti Kifayatullah and Attiqur Rehman Jahangiri, former provincial minister of Pakistan People’s Party, Shuja Salim Khan, received the nomination papers for Mansehra tehsil mayor slot.
The local tribes in Lower Kohistan have already decided not to give votes or support the aspirants of the political parties.
