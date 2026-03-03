Savannah Guthrie continues to receive support from Meghan Markle's close friend

Savannah Guthrie said "we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors"

Meghan Markle’s close friend has continued to extend support to US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie following the abduction of her mother Nancy.

Meghan’s friend supported Savannah after the Today show host and her sister returned to their mother’s home outside Tucson on Monday in their first sighting at the house since Nancy Guthrie went missing a month ago.

The NBC anchor, her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni walked arm in arm down the driveway, laid down yellow flowers and embraced each other in a tearful scene.

Later, the anchor took to Instagram, and shared a photo of the makeshift tribute at the edge of the property includes flowers, yellow ribbons, crosses, prayers, a sign that read “Let Nancy Come Home” and a statuette of an angel.

Sharing the photo, Savannah Guthrie writes “we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country” followed by yellow heart emoticon.

Emotional Savannah further said, “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. bring her home.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of support.

Amid the others, Meghan Markle’s close pal Mindy Kaling also extended support to Savannah by pressing the heart button of the post.

Mindy has been supporting Savannah since day one of Nancy’s disappearance from her home in Tucson.