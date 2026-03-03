Prince Harry’s claims about Prince William fight get exposed: ‘The truth is different’

Prince Harry’s claims about his explosive fight with Prince William where he landed inside a dog bowl finally get a verdict, that too by a biographer that just penned the Wales’ first biography in decades.

The author in question is none other than commentator and writer Russell Myers.

According to him the allegations against Prince William are “massively overblown” because its believed that confrontation never even turned physical at all.

For those unversed with the allegations that Prince Harry presented, they were shared in his memoir Spare and is claims to have happened at Nottingham Cottage that too after he allegedly called Prince Harry’s wife Meghan “rude” and “abrasive.”

In the book slated to come out on March 10th, William And Catherine: The Inside Story Mr Mysers cites a source that says, “at the beginning of 2019, William arranged to see his brother at his home to question him directly over Meghan’s behaviour towards palace staff.”

In the eyes of that source, “while William’s account of what happened that day has never been heard, sources close to the Prince of Wales insist that the Duke of Sussex’s recollection of events was ‘massively overblown.'"

All in all they say, “it was a cheap shot [from Harry] to present such an argument. Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but the prince [William] is adamant there was no physical violence.”





Prince Harry’s Account of Events in Spare:

He wrote, “William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”