Foreigner rapes colleague

Islamabad: A foreigner living in Sector F/8-2, Islamabad, raped a foreign girl Thursday night. The Kohsar Police have arrested the accused after getting a preliminary medical examination report. The Kohsar Police have recovered unlicensed arms and ammunition during a raid at his house including Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and hundreds of rounds.
The victim (Afghan national) lodged a complaint with the Kohsar Police Station, saying that the accused (Chinese) was engaged in import and export business and running an office in Islamabad. She said that she was working with him for the last two years.
JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers...
KABUL: Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, told the US Senate Foreign Relations...
SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students,...
SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as...
SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days...
SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days...
