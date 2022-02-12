Foreigner rapes colleague

Islamabad: A foreigner living in Sector F/8-2, Islamabad, raped a foreign girl Thursday night. The Kohsar Police have arrested the accused after getting a preliminary medical examination report. The Kohsar Police have recovered unlicensed arms and ammunition during a raid at his house including Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and hundreds of rounds.

The victim (Afghan national) lodged a complaint with the Kohsar Police Station, saying that the accused (Chinese) was engaged in import and export business and running an office in Islamabad. She said that she was working with him for the last two years.