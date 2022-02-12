Three PHC judges take oath

PESHAWAR: Three newly-elevated judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) took oath of their offices here on Friday.

The chief justice of the PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered oath to the new additional judges, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali.

Judges of Peshawar High Court, advocate general KP, additional attorney general, representatives of KP Bar Council, president and cabinet members of high court/district courts and principal officers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Among the newly-appointed judges Justice Kamran Hayat recently served as additional advocate general while Justice Muhammad Ijaz was a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Faheem Wali apart from being a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has served as chairman executive committee of the Pakistan Bar Council. The names of the judges were recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan last month and later endorsed by the parliamentary committee. The notification of their appointment was issued by the president of Pakistan a day earlier.

Three other names recommended by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan including Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr Khurshid Iqbal were referred back by the parliamentary committee of the commission for further reconsideration on the basis of seniority.