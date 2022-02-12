Over 100 shops gutted in Lalamusa flea market

LALAMUSA: Over 100 makeshift shops of flea market in the camping ground caught fire of Friday. The fire damaged material stored in the shops. The shopkeepers staged a protest over the fire and told reporters that the fire had damaged costly items in their shops.
The shopkeepers have urged the government to compensate them.Reportedly, some years back the flea market also caught a massive fire. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad visited the market and inspected the damage caused by the fire. The DC said that a committee had been formed to probe the incident.
The committee comprised the assistant commissioner Kharian, DSP Kharian, XEN Building, district emergency officer, DO Industries and chief officer MC Lalamusa. The committee would visit the site and assess the damages. A recommendation would be made to the Punjab government to compensate the traders. DPO Gujrat Umar Salamat and Assistant Commissioner Kharian Khalid Abbas were also present on the occasion.
