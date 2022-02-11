CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza calls on Omani leadership

RAWALPINDI: Gen Nadeem Raza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, while on official visit to Oman called on leadership of Oman including Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimour Al Said, deputy prime minister for defence affairs, Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al Namani, minister of the Royal Office, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan’s Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman and Air Vice Marshal Khamis Hammad Al Ghafri, commander of Royal Air Force of Oman.

During separately held meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon steps to enhance the level and scope of military engagements and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties. JCSC chairman said Pakistan and Oman are two brotherly Islamic countries which are constructively engaged in widening and deepening bilateral defence ties and are taking measures to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Omani dignitaries remained appreciative of role of Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity-building of Omani Armed Forces. They also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism. Earlier upon arrival at Muaskar Al Murtafa Camp, a smartly turned out guard presented guard of honour to Gen Nadeem Raza.