Mansha lauds Prince of Wales for supporting education, health in Pakistan

LONDON: Renowned Pakistani industrialist Mian Mohammand Mansha has thanked the Prince of Wales for his efforts to support the educational development and health facilities for vulnerable communities in South Asian countries, including Pakistan.

Mian Mansha met His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at the annual dinner held here by the British Asian Trust to celebrate its accomplishments over the past year, including raising funds to support Covid-19 recovery work across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman of Nishat Group of Companies and Chairman of MCB Bank Limited, flew from Pakistan to meet Prince Charles and other dignitaries, including notable guests Chancellor Rishi Sunak, MP, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust. Mansha was recently appointed Chair of the British Asian Trust’s Advisory Council for Pakistan.

Speaking to Geo and The News, Mian Mansha said he was thankful to the Prince of Wales for taking special interest in Pakistan, especially in the areas of education, through his charitable initiative. He told this correspondent: “I am honoured to have met His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall at the British Asian Trust’s Annual Reception and Dinner at the British Museum.

The British Asian Trust’s fundraising efforts to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asian countries such as Pakistan are highly commendable and quite a feat in the current Covid-19 environment. I am grateful to the Royal Couple and the British Asian Trust for their kind hospitality and generosity. Having just learnt of his health, I also take this opportunity to wish His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, a swift recovery from Covid-19.”