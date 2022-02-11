Wahab opens water sports project at Hawkesbay

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated an “Arabian Sea Water Sports Project” at Hawkesbay on Thursday, saying water sports facilities had been provided to the people at the popular resort under a public-private partnership.

“Citizens come to Hawkesbay with their families and enjoy these facilities. The present federal government’s ministers are happy to complement each other,” he said while speaking to media after opening the project.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shakeel Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion. The administrator said the journey of the development of the city would continue and the construction of a road from Machhli Chowk to the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant was underway. Besides the construction of parks, he said, playgrounds and roads, efforts were also being made to provide modern sports facilities to the people. He said more modern facilities would be provided at Hawkesbay, and more new projects would be launched.