Friday February 11, 2022
World

Angola claims $11bn recovered from graft cases

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Luanda: Angola has recovered assets worth more than $11 billion that had been looted from state coffers and stashed in countries around the world, the justice minister said on Thursday. The authorities have launched 715 criminal prosecutions for corruption, fraud, embezzlement and other financial crimes, Justice Minister Francisco Queiroz said in the state-owned Jornal de Angola.

