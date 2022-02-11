Angola claims $11bn recovered from graft cases

Luanda: Angola has recovered assets worth more than $11 billion that had been looted from state coffers and stashed in countries around the world, the justice minister said on Thursday. The authorities have launched 715 criminal prosecutions for corruption, fraud, embezzlement and other financial crimes, Justice Minister Francisco Queiroz said in the state-owned Jornal de Angola.
Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance...
PARIS: French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus...
Washington: US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks on Thursday to avoid a "miscalculation" during...
RABAT: Moroccan authorities plan to survey abandoned and unauthorised wells across the country, the official MAP news...
Nairobi: The former head of Eritrea’s Orthodox church, who spent more than a decade under house arrest, has died...
MADRID: Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people kept them on in Madrid,...
Comments