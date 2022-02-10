Larkana jail prisoners holding 10 cops hostage for over a week

SUKKUR: Relatives of the 10 policemen taken hostage by the inmates in the Larkana Central Prison continued their protest on Wednesday over the inaction of the jail authorities, demanding liberation of the hostages.

The relatives took out a protest rally outside the Larkana Press Club. They said Abdul Waheed Bhutto, Imran Zuhrani, Murtaza Junejo, Tarriq Rajper, Shah Nawaz Korkani, Rasheed Golo, Daman Jaghirani and three other officials had been taken hostage by the Larkana jail inmates seven days ago, however the jail superintendant has not taken any measure to get them freed.

The jail superintendent of Larkana Central Prison had on the directives of the DIG Prison shifted prisoner Muhammad Ali Khokhar to the Shikarpur Central Jail, Following that, the jail inmates protested and took hostage 10 policemen.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmed Kalwar, superintendent of the Larkana Central Jail, said that the situation was under control and that he would not compromise on the writ of law, adding the inmates were making illegal demands.

He said the inmates were using different tactics to press for their demands and pressurise the jail authorities, adding only one or two policemen of the jail were taken hostage, while eight others surrendered themselves to support the demands. He alleged that the jail staff was involved in creating trouble because he had transferred those involved in supplying drugs to the prisoners, adding some prisoners were patronising crime. He said when he took action against both the jail staffers supplying drugs to the inmates, they started creating problems.