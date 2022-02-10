Six employees of mining company arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the six employees of a mining company after a local court cancelled their pre-arrest bail on Wednesday.

The forest department had lodged the first information report against the employees of the Indus Mining Company for allegedly illegally excavating the mineral from Shergarh forest range in Oghi tehsil.

The district and sessions judge, Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, cancelled the pre-arrest bails of Aftab Jadoon, Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Arif, Mukhtar Khan, Mohammad Ayub and Anwar Shah and police arrested them.

According to the FIR lodged with the police by the Forest Department, the Indus Company was involved in the illegal mining of the granites and other precious stones from the Shergarh range.

Villages provided electricity: Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan has said that scores of villages had been provided electricity. “The federal government wants to provide electricity in the remote parts of the country,” the MNA told reporters.

Saleh Mohammad Khan, who is also the parliamentary secretary Water, said that thousands of electricity poles and transformers were installed in remote parts of the district to ensure the electricity supply.