Farewell ceremony

LAHORE:A farewell party was given to Chief Engineer, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), on his retirement here Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by officers of TEPA, LDA and Wasa. LDA Vice-Chairman Naeemul Haq praised his services. Abdul Razaq also served as LDA Chief Engineer. As CE TEPA, he made many proposals as well as executed various projects to streamline the traffic issues in the provincial metropolis.

Recently, LHC appointed him focal person of the committee constituted to eliminate smog and streamline city’s traffic. The idea of making rooftop gardens was also his brainchild. Abdul Razaq Chuhan thanked all the officers for giving him love and respect.