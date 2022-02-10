Farewell ceremony

LAHORE:A farewell party was given to Chief Engineer, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), on his retirement here Wednesday.
The ceremony was attended by officers of TEPA, LDA and Wasa. LDA Vice-Chairman Naeemul Haq praised his services. Abdul Razaq also served as LDA Chief Engineer. As CE TEPA, he made many proposals as well as executed various projects to streamline the traffic issues in the provincial metropolis.
Recently, LHC appointed him focal person of the committee constituted to eliminate smog and streamline city’s traffic. The idea of making rooftop gardens was also his brainchild. Abdul Razaq Chuhan thanked all the officers for giving him love and respect.
LAHORE:Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested a proclaimed offender , Tariq Hussain, after 13 years since...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office...
LAHORE:Around 18 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Wednesday, while 1,415 new cases were reported in...
LAHORE:King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal as said Pink Ribbon is raising...
Water releases from main dams are being increased to meet irrigation needs following gradual end of annual canal...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the ban on wearing hijab imposed on female Muslim students by...
Comments