Gold rises Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,550 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs643 to Rs107,639. In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,827 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs10 to Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.57 to Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs500 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.