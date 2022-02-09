‘Opposition parties will soon disintegrate’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said in a democratic state, journalism is the guarantor of reforms at government and institutional level.

He said the government is working for creating conducive environment for the media fraternity and eradicating any hindrances being faced by these frontline warriors on priority. He expressed these views while addressing media representatives at Meet The Press after a meeting with newly-elected leadership of Lahore Press Club here. On this occasion, he said the current government is working on short and medium term solutions to problems being faced by the workers of the media industry and pursuing a comprehensive reforms agenda on provincial level.

Responding to different questions on this occasion, the SACM said political meetings amongst opposition parties have been going on for the past three and a half years without a result. Those who are trying to unite for their own interests will soon disintegrate again.

Reiterating the government's resolve to expedite the development work of F-Block, Hasaan Khawar said the existing advertising policy is also being reviewed with consultation of all the stakeholders. He said the opposition should engage in positive politics.