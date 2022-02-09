Pointless PUEET

The Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) located in the Prime Minister House will cost nearly Rs35 billion. One must point out that so far, no existing research institutes in the country have come up with any new discovery or invention for industrial/commercial use.

Given this state of affairs, simply setting up a university in the Prime Minister House is unlikely to bring about any miracles in the field of emerging technologies. It will only end up proving to be a security hazard in the red zone. The government should instead divert the fund to the existing fund-starved public universities to enable them to pay the long overdue salaries of their faculty and staff.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad