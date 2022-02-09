Man with wife’s severed head shakes Iranians

Police suspect that Mona Heidari (R), 17, was killed by her husband (L) and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. -Screengrab

Tehran: A viral video of a man appearing to display his decapitated young wife’s head in the street after he discovered her alleged adultery has deeply shaken Iranians.

Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.