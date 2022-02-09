 
close
Wednesday February 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Man with wife’s severed head shakes Iranians

Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz

By AFP
February 09, 2022
Police suspect that Mona Heidari (R), 17, was killed by her husband (L) and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. -Screengrab
Police suspect that Mona Heidari (R), 17, was killed by her husband (L) and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. -Screengrab

Tehran: A viral video of a man appearing to display his decapitated young wife’s head in the street after he discovered her alleged adultery has deeply shaken Iranians. 

Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

Comments