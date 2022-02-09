Man with wife’s severed head shakes Iranians

Tehran: A viral video of a man appearing to display his decapitated young wife’s head in the street after he discovered her alleged adultery has deeply shaken Iranians.
Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.
Washington: The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016,...
Brussels: More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and...
Dubai: Dozens of Yemeni pro-government fighters have been killed in a new offensive to take a rebel-held city,...
Madrid: -A former contestant on Spain’s "Big Brother" went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday for allegedly sexually...
Tunis: Western envoys to Tunisia and the UN rights chief urged President Kais Saied on Tuesday to restore a key...
Dubai: Dubai is ending the free distribution of single-use plastic bags in a drive towards more sustainable practices...
