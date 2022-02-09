CM Usman Buzdar orders start of elevated expressway project

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered the department concerned to start the elevated expressway project in the provincial metropolis without delay, saying that it would reduce traffic congestion on the canal and Multan roads.
He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on the elevated expressway project held under his chair at CM Office. Progress on different ongoing development projects of LDA was reviewed. The chief minister said the elevated expressway would provide an easy access to commuters to reach the motorway. Such projects were necessary in view of the growing population as elevated expressway would reduce traffic congestion on busy roads by 65 percent, he said. The ongoing projects in the City should be completed within the stipulated time, he added. LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed about the project.
Provincial Minister for Housing Asad Khokhar, Chairman P&D, secretaries of housing, finance and local government departments, principal secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.
