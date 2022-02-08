Senate chairman’s ‘attitude’ irks opposition

ISLAMABAD: The combined Opposition in the Senate, while expressing displeasure over the attitude of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, decided to formulate the memorandum of complaints and concern over the Senate chairman role towards the opposition, which would be presented to Senate Chairman to remove the opposition reservations.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the combined Opposition in the Senate with the chair of leader of the opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here Monday. “The united opposition in the Senate has decided to play a more dynamic role in the House and from now on violating the rules & regulations and unabated use of discretionary powers will not be allowed,” said PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while talking to reporters after a meeting of united opposition in the Parliament with the chair of Yusuf Raza Gilani at the Parliament House along with PPP’s Senator Taj Haider.

Senator Taj Haider said on the occasion that the role of the chairman has paralysed the Senate. “He is ensuring all possible convenience for the government and crushing the role of the opposition,” he said.

While talking to the newsmen after the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that a meeting of senators belonging to opposition parties was held today (Monday) led by Yusuf Raza Gilani which lasted for more than an hour.

Senator Siddiqui said that senators from all parties have expressed serious reservations regarding the role of Chairman Senate. “The standing committees have been made ineffective and are not even allowed to form a sub-committee and it has become increasingly difficult to summon government officials,” he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the opposition was preparing a memorandum regarding its reservations which would be presented to the Senate chairman. “If these concerns are not addressed, the next step will be proposed,” he said.

He said that as per today's decision, only the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs would not be allowed to answer questions during the question hour. Replying to a question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that just as the opposition parties are coming together on a common agenda by forgetting minor differences outside the Parliament, the opposition parties have also decided to play a more active role inside the Parliament.

Replying to a question on no-confidence motion against the Senate Chairman, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that this issue was not the part of today's agenda. “However, the leadership may consider this option later,” he said.

Senator Taj Haider said that in years of parliamentary life he had not seen such behaviour of a chairman belonging to any party. "There is Senate Session one day then two days break, Again meeting then again two days break, what a joke and the joke must stop now," he said.

He said we are accountable to the people and to our conscience. In a reply to another question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the opposition has reservations about the Dilawar Khan group and the Leader of the Opposition Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also expressed his concerns about the group,” he said.

Senator Taj Haider said Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will talk to the leadership on Dilawar Khan Group. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is coming to Multan tomorrow and there will be a detailed discussion on this,” he said.

To another question, Senator Taj Haider said the allegation of facilitating on the Opposition is baseless. “Last time there was a no-confidence motion and then allegations were levelled for selling. “Everybody knows about those who bought votes but no evidence of those who sold votes,” he said.