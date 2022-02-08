Public service top agenda: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the top agenda of PTI government was to serve the people of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting here at his office to review party affairs and suggestions regarding local governments’ elections.Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were present in the meeting.

The chief minister said that strong candidates would be chosen through consultation, adding that with party-based elections, real leadership would emerge at the grassroots and direct elections would bring about real change in the LGs politics. He said “We are all united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation has unshakable faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister.” He said that the opposition did not give up its negative attitude in this critical situation and weakening the country with the politics of anarchy was against the national interest.“Those engaged in the politics of anarchy should realise facts”, he concluded.

OPPOSITION: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reminded the opposition leaders that ailing humanity could not be served with empty speeches.

In a statement issued here, he said the people were fed up with the negative politics of these politicians. Unfortunately, the opposition parties were trying to divide the nation, he lamented and noted that the negative attitude of the opposition had become a part of history. He said that opposition parties had shown irresponsibility even in unusual circumstances. The chief minister said that one had to stand with the masses to serve them but the opposition wasted its energies on lip service only, adding, PTI leadership understands the pain of the poor and the time has proved that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has taken timely decisions, he added.

LWMC matters: The chief minister reviewed the proposals presented by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for further improving sanitation arrangements in the provincial capital. The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office, in which, he was briefed about the matters of LWMC and suggestions for improving the sanitation system. Usman Buzdar remarked that necessary steps should be taken to improve the sanitation system while the sanitation plan should be monitored daily.

Zero-waste operation should be ensured in the City, he added and made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.He said that it was the responsibility of LWMC to provide a clean environment to citizens.

The CM directed that matters pertaining to a workable model be settled without any delay in the light of recommendations of the committee.The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of Planning and Development (P&D), housing, finance and Local Government (LG) departments, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO of LWMC and others.

CONDOLES DEATH OF BUSHRA REHMAN: The chief minister expressed grief over the demise of renowned columnist, writer and former parliamentarian Bushra Rehman.In a condolence message, the chief minister paid tribute to her services in the field of Urdu literature and journalism and said that Bushra Rehman was a unique and distinguished writer of her kind who had influenced many generations in her literary era.

“The literary services of the late Bushra Rehman would be remembered for a long time”, he added.The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.