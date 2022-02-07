Gill downplays combined opposition’s strength for toppling govt

FAISALABAD: Denouncing opposition parties for making efforts to topple the incumbent government, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the whole lot of opposition cannot dent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as their fundamentals are flawed and divergent.Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he criticised the threatening attitude of the opposition leaders, who were trying to intimidate the state institutions for their vested interests.

He particularly mentioned the rant of Rana Sanaullah to siege courts and said that judiciary must take suo motu action against such statements; otherwise, the government would itself move a petition in the court.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif families had been at daggers drawn in the past.But, when Imran Khan announced bringing them to accountability for recovery of the looted national wealth, they became close friends.“Now, the opposition leaders want to oust the PTI government and for the purpose, they are using various negative tactics,” said Gill.

He said that the corrupt elements could not harm the government at all.However, senior and principled politicians like Saad Rafique must think about what was happening.“Earlier, these elements had signed the Charter of Democracy to protect each other's corruption and to plunder national wealth together.

But later, they betrayed each other. Now these elements are gathering together to befool masses once again. But this time, the people will reject them badly and kick them out of politics,” he added.Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling his promise to serve the poor and 70 percent patients were getting free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, while 100% students were getting free education at NUML.

Similarly, Rs 260 billion was being spent on Ehsaas Programme, Langar Khana, Shelter Homes and Ration Programme.However, despite all these facilities, Imran Khan failed to provide billions of rupees to the poor in their bank accounts as provided by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari in the accounts of their peons, gardeners and venders like Masroor Anwar, Ramzan, and others, he jibed.Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PTI government was sincere in steering Pakistan out of poverty and improving living standard of the poor.In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan was making strenuous efforts.He said that on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, some TV channels and several large industrial companies had increased salaries of their employees.He said talks were under way with other companies also.He said that big companies had agreed to pay their employees according to their profit ratio.

He said that Imran Khan had decided to provide Health Cards facility to all people of Pakistan and the card holder family would be entitled to get free treatment of Rs 1 million from the hospital of their own choice across the country.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also expected to visit Faisalabad on February 9 and distribute Health Cards among the people of the division.

"We will also provide details of all hospitals and health card features to the public through a press conference before the announcement of the prime minister," he added.He said that a state-of-the-art convention center would be constructed in Faisalabad in addition to making Jaranwala Road as an expressway, adding that Chiniot road would be repaired soon in addition to constructing a new Interchange between Sitiana and Tandlianwala and then linking it with Painsara.He said that Imran Khan's visit to China was very successful and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant officials would provide details about the visit soon.“Imran Khan believes in practical steps instead of photo sessions for national progress and prosperity,”

he added.

Dr Shahbaz said: “Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the entire Pakistani nation is with Kashmiri people. The moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris will continue till they are given their right to self-determination.”