10 marriage halls sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration’s inspection teams have carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to contain spread of the pandemic. The inspection team of Shalimar Tehsil sealed around 10 marriage halls for holding indoor events and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

These include: Hasrat Marquee, Mussa Palace, Bilal Marriage Hall China Scheme, Mian Palace, Royal Marquee, Lahore Event Complex, Gold Palace and others. The team also inspected various other shopping centres, marriages halls/marquees, food outlets and educational institutions.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs were conducting inspection operations in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic.